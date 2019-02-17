SEATTLE (AP) - Police say a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Washington state fast-food restaurant.

Everett police were called to a Jack in the Box parking lot early Sunday and found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers tried to resuscitate him but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Seattle Times reports a woman who was with him was unharmed.

Witnesses tell police two suspects were involved.

An investigation is ongoing.

