The White House wants to take $3.6 billion in military construction money to fund President Trump’s border wall, but Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said over the weekend he’ll make the final decision on exactly how much money the administration gets and where it comes from.

Speaking to reporters Saturday while traveling back to the U.S., Mr. Shanahan shot down the notion that he’s required to simply go along with the president’s proposal on border wall funding.

“I think I have a lot of discretion,” said Mr. Shanahan, who took over the job Jan. 1 after a 30-year career at Boeing. “I’m not required to do anything.”

Mr. Trump on Friday declared a national emergency at the southern border and said he’ll use about $6.5 billion in unspent federal money to build more physical barriers between the U.S. and Mexico. The declaration came as Mr. Shanahan was abroad, having first visited American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq and later attended high-level NATO meetings in Brussels.

About $2.5 billion of the $6.5 total will come from military counter-narcotics programs, according to the White House.

Another $3.6 billion is expected to come from military construction funds, and accessing that money legally requires a national emergency declaration. The funds will come from military construction projects for which money has not yet been “obligated” — meaning the projects are in the planning stages but no contracts have been signed.

Congressional sources say there’s roughly $21 billion in military construction money available for Mr. Trump to use.

But Mr. Shanahan would not commit to even going along with the $3.6 billion figure, arguing that he needs to sit down and review all projects that could be on the chopping block. He also said the Pentagon was prepared for the emergency declaration and has crafted a process to begin examining the construction budget.

“Very deliberately we have not made any decisions. We’ve identified the steps we would take to make those decisions,” he said. “This is the important part of that. We laid that out so we could do it quickly. We don’t want to fumble through this process.”

Mr. Shanahan already has ruled out at least one area of the military construction budget. Pressed by reporters on whether he could promise housing for troops would be protected, the acting secretary offered assurances.

“Will we take care of our men and women? ‘Yes,’ is the answer,” he said.

