MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police in Milwaukee say three people were shot inside a residence after an altercation escalated.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police say a 45-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were shot.
Police say the shooting happened after an altercation escalated between the suspect and one of the victims. All three victims were taken to a hospital.
Police are searching for the suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.
