RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Police say a man stabbed two bouncers and shot at them before he was subdued outside a popular restaurant in Riverside.

The Press-Enterprise reports a bouncer at Duke’s Bar & Grill had stopped a man from entering because he avoided a search early Saturday morning.

Riverside police say the man then pulled out a knife and stabbed the bouncer in the abdomen. He stabbed the second bouncer in the back and neck.

Police say the man pulled out a gun during the struggle and fired, but missed.

The bouncers held him down until police arrived.

Authorities say the bouncers were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say 32-year-old Hugo Cesar Garciao was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

It wasn’t immediately known if Garciao has an attorney.

