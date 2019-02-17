RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Police say a man stabbed two bouncers and shot at them before he was subdued outside a popular restaurant in Riverside.
The Press-Enterprise reports a bouncer at Duke’s Bar & Grill had stopped a man from entering because he avoided a search early Saturday morning.
Riverside police say the man then pulled out a knife and stabbed the bouncer in the abdomen. He stabbed the second bouncer in the back and neck.
Police say the man pulled out a gun during the struggle and fired, but missed.
The bouncers held him down until police arrived.
Authorities say the bouncers were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police say 32-year-old Hugo Cesar Garciao was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
It wasn’t immediately known if Garciao has an attorney.
