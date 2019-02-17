GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Gilbert say they’re investigating the discovery of a dead body in a neighborhood lake.
They say a person walking around the manmade lake near Queen Creek and Lindsay roads reported seeing a body floating face down in the water Sunday afternoon.
Police and rescue crews responded to the scene and recovered the body.
They say the man hasn’t been identified yet.
