By - Associated Press - Sunday, February 17, 2019

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Gilbert say they’re investigating the discovery of a dead body in a neighborhood lake.

They say a person walking around the manmade lake near Queen Creek and Lindsay roads reported seeing a body floating face down in the water Sunday afternoon.

Police and rescue crews responded to the scene and recovered the body.

They say the man hasn’t been identified yet.

