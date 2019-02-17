Sen. Sherrod Brown, Ohio Democrat, on Sunday said that “of course” taxes on the wealthy should increase.

“The wealthy have had huge tax breaks over the years,” Mr. Brown, Ohio Democrat, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “The Trump tax plan, 70 percent went to the wealthiest 1 percent - of course taxes should go up for them.”

“But that’s all part of a plan to… align corporations’ incentives with what’s good for communities — we haven’t done that,” said Mr. Brown, who is weighing a 2020 presidential run.

Mr. Brown also touted a recent proposal to allow people ages 50 and older to buy into Medicare, saying a more expansive Medicare-for-all plan would take longer to implement.

“I think Medicare-for-all will take a while, and it’s difficult, and it’s selling it to people who now have insurance that would have to have their insurance plans canceled and move into a government plan,” he said. “I think that’s difficult - I want to help people now.”

