NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say a triple shooting in Newark has claimed the life of one person and sent two others to a hospital.
The Essex County prosecutor’s office and Newark public safety officials said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday.
They said 51-year-old Angel Montanez of Newark was pronounced dead 15 minutes later. Two other male victims were taken to University Hospital and reported in stable condition.
No arrests were reported.
