WILLINGBORO, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a shooter opened fire on two men who were sitting in a car on a southern New Jersey street, leaving one man dead and the other wounded.

The shooting in Willingboro occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Monday on Millbrook Drive.

Burlington County prosecutors say both victims were hospitalized after the shooting, but one man died a short time later. Further details on the other victim’s injuries were not disclosed.

It’s not yet clear what sparked the shooting. Authorities declined to release the names of the victims pending the notification of relatives.

No arrests have been made.

Further details on the shooting, including what type of weapon was used, were not disclosed.

