HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A jury has acquitted two men of homicide charges in the death of a man gunned down in an alley in Pennsylvania’s capital city.

Jurors in Dauphin County deliberated for about two hours Friday before acquitting 28-year-old Vernon King and 29-year-old Kurt Tasker.

Tasker was acquitted of all charges. His attorney said he wasn’t at the scene when 27-year-old Frank Whitlock was gunned down in a Harrisburg alley.

King was convicted of a firearms offense. His attorney said he turned down a plea deal that would have had him plead to a third-degree murder count.

Whitlock, who went by the nickname “Frank Nitty,” was slain three months after release from prison after serving time on convictions of robbery and theft.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.