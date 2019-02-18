BOSS, Mo. (AP) - The Dent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide involving two brothers.

Investigators say the brothers’ bodies were found Sunday in the unincorporated town of Boss near the Dent and Iron counties line.

KYTV reports the brothers’ mother called 911 about the initial shooting.

Officers found 42-year-old Phillip Tinker dead inside a home of a gunshot wound. The other brother, Dennis Dyer, was found inside another nearby home. The sheriff’s department says after surrounding the home, officers heard shots and noticed smoke coming from the home.

After the fire was extinguished, they found Dyer dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the two men argued about a gun.

___

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.