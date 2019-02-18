CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada legislation seeks to enact a bill of rights for sexual assault survivors.

The bill was introduced Monday in the state Assembly. It would allow a sexual assault survivor to consult with a sexual assault counselor during a forensic medical exam or an interview with a prosecutor, defense attorney or law enforcement official.

The survivor under the bill would have the right to know whether an analysis of a sexual assault evidence kit yielded DNA from a defendant.

The legislation says the survivor also has the right to choose the gender of the law enforcement official who interviews them and stipulates that a survivor will not be required to pay any cost tied to a forensic medical exam.

