An illegal immigrant in Border Patrol custody died Monday morning after suffering from cirrhosis of the liver and congestive heart failure, the government said.

The 45-year-old man Mexican man was nabbed on Feb. 2 near Roma, Texas, and immediately asked for medical help. He was treated at a hospital, returned to the Border Patrol, then complained again of health problems the next day and was taken back to the hospital.

He was at McAllen Medical Center from Feb. 3 until his death Monday, Customs and Border Protection said.

“This loss of life is tragic. Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones,” agency spokesman Andrew Meehan said. “CBP remains committed to ensuring the safe and humane treatment of those within the care of our custody.”

An official cause of death was not yet known.

Congress, the Mexican government and Homeland Security’s inspector general have all been notified.

The man’s death follows that of two illegal immigrant children who died in Border Patrol custody in December.

After those deaths, CBP created new policies requiring every new migrant nabbed at the border to be given an immediate medical check.

Before then, agents had generally relied on people to self-report if they needed medical care.

