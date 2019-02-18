WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Jurors in the trial of four inmates charged in a deadly Delaware prison riot have told the judge that they’re at an impasse on some charges.

Delaware State News reports jurors passed a note Monday to Judge Jan Jurden. They are hearing charges against John Bramble, Abednego Baynes, Kevin Berry and Obadiah Miller.

The four are charged with riot, assault, kidnapping, conspiracy and murder in connection with the 2017 uprising at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. Corrections officer Lt. Steven Floyd died in the riot.

Jurden told jurors to continue deliberations but they can deliver the partial verdict later if necessary.

Defense attorney Tony Figliola said the jurors have deliberated for five days, and their note indicates they’ve decided 35 of the 40 counts.

___

