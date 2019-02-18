OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A bill that would classify abortion as murder in Oklahoma law apparently will not be heard in the state Legislature.

The bill by Republican state Sen. Joseph Silk was assigned to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

Committee Chairman Sen. Jason Smalley, a Republican, told The Oklahoman that he opposes abortion, but does not want the bill to go forward because he believes it is likely to be ruled unconstitutional.

During a rally last week at the state Capitol by supporters of the proposal, Silk said Republicans were “protecting the abortion industry.”

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, also a Republican, allows committee leaders the leeway to hear whatever legislation they want.

Treat said he also opposes abortion, but agrees with Smalley and said losing a legal challenge would “hurt the pro-life movement.”

