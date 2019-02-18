Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has reportedly set his expected departure from the Justice Department for mid-March.

Citing unnamed administration officials, Fox News reported Monday night that not only has the time been set but that newly-confirmed Attorney General William Barr has chosen a replacement for the department’s No. 2 slot.

According to Fox, the new deputy attorney general would be Jeffrey Rosen, currently the deputy secretary at the Transportation Department.

Mr. Rosenstein, who had been the highest ranking permanent Justice Department official since the dismissal of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, had said last year he’d depart his current post once a successor — Mr. Barr as it turned out — had won Senate confirmation.

Mr. Trump has often chided Mr. Rosenstein as part of the “deep state conspiracy” against him.

The most recent criticism came earlier Monday, in which the president took to Twitter to agree with accusations from former acting FBI chief Andrew McCabe that Mr. Rosenstein had agreed to wear a wiretap in an effort to force Mr. Trump from office using the 25th Amendment covering an incapacitated president. Mr. Rosenstein denies Mr. McCabe’s claim.

