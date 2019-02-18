SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Investigators say they have identified a man they believe may be linked to a potential hate crime in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake police said in a tweet Monday the man was “cooperating fully” with an investigation of an attack on a gay man that was caught on video.

The video, shot on a downtown Salt Lake sidewalk early Sunday, shows a man approaching Sal Trejo and asking him if he’s gay. After Trejo confirms he’s gay, the approaching man is shown throwing a punch.

Trejo wrote on Facebook he started filming the man after he shouted anti-gay comments before the attack.

Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer confirmed Monday that the case is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

