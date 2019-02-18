BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) - Police in western Pennsylvania are investigating the theft of 13 stained glass windows from a shuttered church in suburban Pittsburgh.

The Mon-Valley Initiative says a passer-by noticed the theft Thursday at the 126-year-old former First United Presbyterian Church in Braddock.

The church, built in 1893, shut down in 2017 and was purchased by the nonprofit last year for housing. Spokesman Jason Togyer said officials planned to retain many of the original features.

Laura Zinski, Mon-Valley Initiative’s chief executive officer, urged local antique or salvage dealers to be on the lookout for the 2-by-2-foot, 3-by-foot panes of glass, which feature designs including a large lily set against a background of cream-colored hexagons.

Braddock police said those responsible may have also tried to break into Braddock Carnegie Library last week as well.

