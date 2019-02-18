RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico teen who authorities say fired a gun at a New Mexico high school and intended to kill his ex-girlfriend has been ordered to undergo mental health evaluations.

State District Judge George Eichwald directed state officials on Monday to hold the 16-year-old boy in detention at least until his psychiatric assessments.

Police say the teen opened fire inside a high school in suburban Albuquerque last week before leaving the gun behind and running for the scene. No one was hurt.

He’s facing three counts of attempted murder and other charges.

Defense attorney Steven Archibeque (AR’-chee-bek) say the teen is taking medication for a number of mental health issues.

The Associated Press is not naming the V. Sue Cleveland High School student from Rio Rancho because of his age.

