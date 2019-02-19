WAYNE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in Passaic County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left three people dead.
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office says the crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday at a Delta gas station on Route 23 northbound in Wayne. It involved a Honda Pilot, Nissan Rogue and Chevrolet Camaro.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the drivers was taken to a hospital.
It wasn’t immediately known what caused the crash or if others were injured.
