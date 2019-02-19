President Trump on Tuesday denied that he called the wife of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe “a loser.”

“I never said anything bad about Andrew McCabe’s wife other than she (they) should not have taken large amounts of campaign money from a Crooked Hillary source when Clinton was under investigation by the FBI,” Mr. Trump said in a tweet.

“I never called his wife a loser to him (another McCabe made up lie)!” the tweet continued.

In media appearances and in his new book, Mr. McCabe charges that the president asked him about Jill McCabe’s unsuccessful bid for the Virginia state Senate in 2015.

Mr. McCabe recalled a conversation with the president that occurred just after Mr. Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

The president asked about his wife’s Virginia state Senate campaign and he responded that “it’s tough to lose anything” and his wife was focusing on her career, Mr. McCabe claims in his new book.

“And [Mr. Trump] said, ‘Ask her what it is like to lose. It must be tough to be a loser,’” Mr. McCabe said Sunday in an interview with 60 Minutes.

“No man wants to hear anyone call his wife a loser, most of all me,” Mr. McCabe continued describing the president’s comment as “bullying.”

Mr. Trump has blasted Jill McCabe for accepting roughly $500,000 in donations she received during her campaign from former Virginia Go. Terry McCauliffe, Democrat, who is a close ally of the Clintons.

Despite his wife accepting the donations, Mr. McCabe led the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. Republicans have argued his refusal to recuse himself from the probe is proof of the bureau’s political bias.

McCabe was was fired last year after the Justice Department Inspector General concluded that he made false statements to investigators on three separate occasions.

Mr. Trump has seized on Mr. McCabe’s firing painting the former G-Man as a “disgrace” and a “liar.” Mr. McCabe insists he did nothing wrong.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.