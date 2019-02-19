California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the Trump administration is engaging in “political retribution” by trying to take back $3.5 billion granted for the state’s high-speed rail project.

The Democratic governor says President Donald Trump is reacting to California suing over Trump’s emergency declaration to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump linked the two together Tuesday in a tweet that referenced the lawsuit and said California “has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train.”

Newsom says California won’t sit “idly by” and will fight to keep the money.

The federal money comes with certain requirements that the Trump administration says California won’t meet. The state has already spent $2.5 billion on the planned train between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

