Democrat Ibraheem S. Samirah handily beat Republican Gregg G. Nelson in a special election Tuesday for a Northern Virginia seat in the House of Delegates, overcoming a series of controversies hounding his party’s state leaders.

Mr. Samirah led Mr. Nelson by 1,576 votes out of 6,283 cast or a 25-percent margin, 59 percent to 34 percent, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Independent Connie Haines Hutchinson had 370 votes or 5.89 percent. Another 13 votes or 0.21 percent went to write-in candidates.

The special election in the heavily Democratic district offered the first test of whether the party’s candidates would pay a price for the racism scandals enveloping Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring or the accusations of rape against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, all of whom are Democrats.

Mr. Samirah, a dentist, emerged unscathed.

His win represents a sigh of relief for Democrats in a year when every General Assembly seat is up for grabs in November elections.

He also had to overcome recent revelations that he made anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter while in college. He apologized and blamed the remarks on youthful exuberance.

