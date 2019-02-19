President Trump late Tuesday nominated Jeffrey A. Rosen, deputy secretary at the Transportation Department, to replace Rod Rosenstein as deputy attorney general.

Before joining the Transportation Department, Mr. Rosen spent 30 years as a senior partner at the law firm of Kirkland & Ellis. He also served as general counsel and senior policy advisor the White House of Management and Budget.

In his new position, Mr. Rosen will serve as the No. 2 official at the Justice Department under newly-minted Attorney General William P. Barr.

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that the new attorney general personally picked Mr. Rosen. Typically, the president selects the deputy attorney general.

Mr. Rosenstein is set to leave the department sometime in mid-March. The departure was expected, although he leaves under a swirl of controversy.

Earlier this week, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe alleged Mr. Rosenstein offered to wear a wire to record the president in pursuit of a plan to remove Mr. Trump under the 25th Amendment.

Mr. Rosenstein has denied the claims, calling them “factually inaccurate.”

Mr. Barr in a statement praised Mr. Rosen an “excellent choice” for the position and praised the outgoing deputy for serving the department with “dedication and distinction.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Mr. Rosen had played a “critical role” in managing the department.

“His hard work, dedication, and decades of experience are evident each day at the Department,” Ms. Chao said in a statement. “I will be sorry to lose him, but I am confident that he is the right lawyer to help the new Attorney General succeed at the Justice Department, for the benefit of the American people.”

