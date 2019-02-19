Who cares about wasting police resources and smearing Trump supporters as racist gay-bashers? Jussie Smollett has ruined Black History Month.

Rap star Cardi B made the charge against the actor in an Instagram video.

“I’m really disappointed in Jussie Smollett … he f–ed up Black History Month, bro,” said Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Almanzar and who refused to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show over the NFL’s not signing Colin Kaepernick.

“Like damn,” Cardi B continued. “You give f–ing Donald Trump immunity to laugh at n–-s and s—t, to make motherf–ers look bad.”

Mr. Smollett claimed that two attackers beat him up, tied a noose around his neck, and doused him with bleach on a bitterly cold night. He also said they knew who he was and yelled anti-gay and racist slurs during the attack and told him Chicago was “MAGA country.”

The story unraveled though, and Chicago police are now reportedly investigating the case as a hoax and have the cooperation of two brothers, initially identified as “persons of interest,” who say Mr. Smollett paid them to help stage the “attack.”

But Cardi B isn’t quite yet certain.

“I’m not going to say yet, until he say out of his mouth that it was fake and this s—t was staged,” she said in her video Monday, before implying without evidence that Mr. Smollett was being “framed” and that cops want to “make it look like he’s a liar.”

