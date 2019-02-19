The actor suspected of faking a hate crime against himself has a criminal record — for providing false information to authorities.

NBC News reported Tuesday that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded no contest to several charges in 2007 in Los Angeles, one of which was providing false information to authorities.

Citing a Los Angeles City Attorney spokesman, NBC reported that Mr. Smollett was sentenced to two years probation in the case, which also included a DUI count and a charge of driving without a license.

The city attorney’s office confirmed the convictions to NBC News, though there was no immediate elaboration on what the false information was.

But, citing “multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation,” NBC News reported that the Chicago Police Department has requested the details from their counterparts in Los Angeles.

Chicago authorities are now investigating the purported attack on Mr. Smollett — who said he was beaten up by men who shouted racist and anti-gay slurs and told him Chicago was “MAGA Country — as a hoax and not as an assault.

Two brothers who were initially declared “persons of interest” in the “attack” are cooperating with authorities and have reportedly told Chicago police that Mr. Smollett hired them to help stage the whole thing.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.