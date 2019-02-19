One of Bill Cosby’s accusers lost her bid to sue his team for defamation Tuesday after the Supreme Court declined to hear her case — but one justice said it may soon be time to examine the entire line of cases that allowed her to be smeared.

Katherine Mae McKee joined a number of women in 2014 accusing Cosby of sexual misconduct. Specifically, Ms. McKee accused the actor of assaulting her decades earlier. Cosby’s lawyer responded in a press release by calling Ms. McKee a liar.

She tried to sue Cosby and his legal team for defamation of character arguing they tried to “damage her reputation for truthfulness and honesty, and further to embarrass, harass, humiliate, intimidate, and shame” her.

But the federal court dismissed her claim, saying she thrust herself into the public scandal, and therefore, was a “limited public figure,” and under Supreme Court precedent must prove the statement against her was made with knowledge of its falsity or with reckless disregard for the truth.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Ms. McKee’s appeal.

But Justice Clarence Thomas, though he agreed with denying her appeal, said it’s time for the court to reevaluate its five-decade-old precedent, set in the landmark New York Times v. Sullivan case, that sets a higher standard for public figures to sue for defamation.

“New York Times and the court’s decisions extending it were policy-driven decisions masquerading as constitutional law,” he wrote in a 14-page opinion. “Instead of simply applying the First Amendment as it was understood by the people who ratified it, the court fashioned its own ‘federal rule[s]’ by balancing the ‘competing values at stake in defamation suits.”

He favors a common law approach to defamation claims, which doesn’t hold public figures to a higher standard.

Justice Thomas, as a public figure during his nomination to the high court in 1991, faced accusations of sexual misconduct by his former colleague, Anita Hill. Despite the accusations, Justice Thomas was confirmed 52 to 48.

Under the New York Times case, public officials and public figures have a higher burden to prove defamation, including showing that the defamer was fueled by “actual malice,” forcing public figures to prove a statement was made with knowledge it wasn’t true, or a total disregard to its accuracy.

That standard has made it almost impossible for public figures to win cases.

