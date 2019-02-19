Lindsay Walters, a deputy press secretary for President Trump, will depart the administration in mid-April for a job at a major public relations and consulting firm, the White House said Monday.

Ms. Walters will become vice president of U.S. affairs for Edelman.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the president in this administration,” Ms. Walters said. “I am humbled to have walked through the halls of history and thankful for my incredible colleagues in the administration, as well as those in the press.”

Ms. Walters served as a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee before joining the White House staff at the start of Mr. Trump’s term.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called Ms. Walters “a vital member of our team since the first day of the administration.”

“Her focus, loyalty, and professionalism are unparalleled,” she said.

