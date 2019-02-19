HOULTON, Maine (AP) - A Massachusetts man is due to be sentenced this week for a drug-related killing in northern Maine.

Marcus Asante, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was convicted in November of the murder and robbery of an Oakfield man on Oct. 16, 2016.

Officials say Asante, who’s due to be sentenced on Wednesday, was one of three men who traveled from Massachusetts for a drug deal.

The body of 31-year-old Douglas Morin Jr. was found in his vehicle in Sherman, Maine. He’d been shot twice in the back of the head.

Prosecutors say it was Asante who shot the victim nine times. The other two defendants pleaded guilty to charges including felony murder and robbery.

