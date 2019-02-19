JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi father and son are going to federal prison and must pay $1.5 million in restitution after pleading guilty to odometer fraud.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday sentenced 54-year-old Mark Longgrear of Jackson to nearly six years in prison. His son, 29-year-old Zachary Longgrear of Madison, was sentenced to more than two years.

Federal officials say the men bought more than 200 vehicles, altering odometers to show lower mileage and then reselling vehicles at higher prices.

The son pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit odometer fraud in September, while the father pleaded guilty to conspiracy and six counts of forgery.

The men were ordered to jointly pay $1.5 million in restitution.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 450,000 vehicles are sold yearly with false odometer readings.

