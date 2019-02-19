The New York City Commission on Human Rights issued a new set of guidelines Tuesday that classifies the targeting of people based on their natural hairstyles as racial discrimination.

The change in law is specifically designed to prevent “anti-black racism,” a report from the city commission stated.

“Bans or restrictions on natural hair or hairstyles associated with Black people are often rooted in white standards of appearance and perpetuate racist stereotypes that Black hairstyles are unprofessional,” the report said. “Such policies exacerbate anti-Black bias in employment, at school, while playing sports, and in other areas of daily living.

“As a best practice, the Commission encourages employers and other covered entities to evaluate any existing grooming or appearance policies, standards, or norms relating to professionalism to ensure they are inclusive of the racial, ethnic, and cultural identities and practices associated with Black and historically marginalized communities,” the report said.

The guidelines give legal recourse to individuals who have been harassed, threatened, punished, demoted or fired because of their hair, The New York Times reported. The city commission can levy penalties up to $250,000 and force internal policy changes at offending institutions, The Times reported.

“There’s nothing keeping us from calling out these policies prohibiting natural hair or hairstyles most closely associated with black people,” said Carmelyn P. Malalis, the commissioner and chairwoman of the New York City Commission on Human Rights. “They are based on racist standards of appearance.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.