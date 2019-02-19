A Chicago police spokesman says two brothers who were arrested and later released from custody in connection with the attack reported by “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett have met with police and prosecutors at the courthouse.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the meeting happened Tuesday in Chicago. He also said that officers have determined a tip that the two men may have been in an elevator with Smollett last month was not credible. He said video evidence helped them make that determination.

Smollett says two masked men hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him, beat him and looped a rope around his neck.

Last week, police announced that the “investigation had shifted” following interviews with the brothers and their release from custody without charges. Police have requested another interview with Smollett.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.