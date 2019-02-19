By - Associated Press - Tuesday, February 19, 2019

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Officials in coastal Mississippi have identified a man found shot to death over the weekend.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove told news outlets the victim in the shooting Sunday night was 31-year-old Demeatrius Blakely of Gulfport.

Police had responded to a report of gunfire near Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. They found Blakely dead from a gunshot wound. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

