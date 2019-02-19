GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Officials in coastal Mississippi have identified a man found shot to death over the weekend.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove told news outlets the victim in the shooting Sunday night was 31-year-old Demeatrius Blakely of Gulfport.
Police had responded to a report of gunfire near Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. They found Blakely dead from a gunshot wound. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
No arrests have been made.
Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.
