A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday scheduled a hearing for Roger Stone, a longtime associate of President Trump, to explain why he posted an Instagram photo of her with what appeared to be crosshairs next to her head.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said the photo of her posted Monday on Mr. Stone’s Instagram account may violate his release on bond. She also threatened to revoke his bond.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

On Monday, Mr. Stone posted and then quickly deleted a photo of Judge Jackson on his Instagram account.

A caption below the photo painted Judge Jackson as a partisan who has targeted conservatives.

“Through legal trickery Deep State hitman Robert Mueller has guaranteed that my upcoming show trial is before Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointed Judge who dismissed the Benghazi charges again[st] Hillary Clinton and incarcerated Paul Manafort prior to his conviction for any crime #fixisin Help me fight for my life @StoneDefenseFund.com,” the post said

Late Monday, Mr. Stone sought to walk back the photo through a statement as well as an apology to Judge Jackson filed with the court.

“Roger J. Stone hereby apologizes to the Court for the improper photograph and comment posted on Instagram,” the filing said.

He later posted a statement saying “any inference that this was meant to threaten the judge or disrespect the court is categorically false.”

The statement also said the image next to Judge Jackson’s head was not crosshairs but the “logo of the organization that originally posted it.”

Mr. Stone was arrested last month during an FBI raid of his Florida home. He is charged with obstruction of justice and lying to Congress.

Last week, Judge Jackson slapped Mr. Stone with a gag order.

