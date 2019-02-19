President Trump spoke by phone with the South Korean president Monday to discuss his looming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam.
Mr. Trump said he spoke about every aspect of the meet-up, scheduled for next week in Hanoi, with Moon Jae-in and will make a similar call Tuesday to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House that denuclearization remains the goal, as he meets Mr. Kim for a second time.
“I’m in no particular rush,” he added.
