President Trump spoke by phone with the South Korean president Monday to discuss his looming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam.

Mr. Trump said he spoke about every aspect of the meet-up, scheduled for next week in Hanoi, with Moon Jae-in and will make a similar call Tuesday to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House that denuclearization remains the goal, as he meets Mr. Kim for a second time.

“I’m in no particular rush,” he added.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.