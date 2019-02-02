LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Investigators say a dozen people have been arrested in a West Texas law enforcement sweep for drugs and guns as part of anti-gang efforts.
Lubbock police on Saturday announced the arrests. A police statement says investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office helped locate and arrest suspects on charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms.
Authorities say all 12 arrests - men and women- happened Friday during traffic stops and the search of a residence.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.