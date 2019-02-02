President Trump’s golf shutdown is over.

The president played a round of golf with legends Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday — his first golf outing since Thanksgiving weekend. It ends his longest period without golf of his presidency.

The trip is also the first time this winter that Mr. Trump has visited his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. During the partial government shutdown that began Dec. 22, Mr. Trump didn’t travel to Florida, instead staying in Washington over the holidays and urging Democrats in vain to negotiate with him over his demand for border-wall funding.

He also made a whirlwind, secret trip to Iraq to visit U.S. troops.

This weekend’s trip is the president’s 221st day that he has spent at a Trump property golf course since he took office. President Barack Obama played 59 rounds of golf in his first two years in office.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.