MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) - Two adults and a teen have been arrested in last year’s death of a 7-year-old Wisconsin boy who was allegedly beaten, forced to carry around a heavy log and was buried in the snow.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz, of Newton, died on April 18. The boy’s court-appointed guardians, Timothy Hauschultz and Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested Friday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death to be hypothermia and blunt force injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.

WLUK-TV reports that Timothy Hauschultz is charged with felony murder and five other charges. The 15-year-old boy is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and six other charges. McKeever-Hauschultz faces two charges.

Court documents do not list attorneys for the defendants.

