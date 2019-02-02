STAYTON, Ore. (AP) - Oregon State Police say a child has been killed in a house fire that authorities believe is an arson case.
The home in Stayton caught fire Friday afternoon.
Investigators have released no other details in the case but are asking for members of the public to call the Oregon State Police if they know anything.
