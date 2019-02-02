WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) - Police are investigating after a woman was founded dead along the side of a road in northern Massachusetts.
The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office says the death is being treated as suspicious because of where the body was found and because the woman wasn’t “dressed in appropriate clothing for the cold temperature.”
The office says the body was found around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Westford, a suburb of Lowell near the New Hampshire state line.
Officials have not identified the women or disclosed how she might have died.
