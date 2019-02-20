SAN DIEGO (AP) - Officials say two men were killed and a woman was critically injured when their car crashed into a semi-truck while fleeing authorities at high speeds near the Southern California border with Mexico.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says it was the second crash Tuesday involving Border Patrol agents chasing vehicles. The first pursuit crash happened an hour earlier, when a minivan allegedly involved in human smuggling rolled, injuring five occupants.

Border Patrol Agent Justin Castrejon says speeds topped 100 mph (160 kph) ahead of the fatal crash. Agents gave chase after seeing the male driver pick up a man and a woman suspected of being undocumented immigrants. Both men died at the scene. The woman was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials didn’t identify anybody involved in either crash.

