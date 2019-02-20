SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A man and woman from Mississippi each face a possible 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in Louisiana to cocaine-related charges.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph says in a news release from Shreveport that Demyia S. Porter and Naquita N. Graves, both of Canton, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

The case grew out of an Interstate 20 traffic stop in Webster Parish in August. Porter was driving and consented to a search. A trooper found about 10 kilograms of suspected cocaine in the car’s trunk. Porter and Graves, his passenger, admitted they had travelled to Dallas to pick up drugs for a third, unidentified person.

Sentencing was set for June 14.

