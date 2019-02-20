ORANGE, Texas (AP) - Police say a Southeast Texas man who used a hammer to kill his 2-year-old daughter is being held on $2 million bond after being arraigned on a capital murder charge.

Orange police Capt. Robert Enmon says 26-year-old Yovahnis Roque (RAHK) was arraigned Wednesday. Roque was arrested Tuesday after the discovery of his slain daughter in their home. Enmon says she was killed in her bedroom with a hammer.

Enmon said it was the most horrific crime he’s dealt with in his 29-year career, calling it “the crime scene of nightmares.”

Roque remained jailed Wednesday. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for him.

Orange is on the Texas-Louisiana border about 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico.

