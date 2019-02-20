SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say three passengers are dead and the driver has been arrested after a pursuit ended with a crash southeast of the Phoenix area.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a car that had an expired registration and was speeding in San Tan Valley on Tuesday morning.
The car pulled away at a high speed. The driver later lost control, and the car crashed into a concrete barrier.
A 16-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men were killed in the crash. They were not wearing seat belts.
The sheriff’s office says the 17-year-old driver, who sustained minor injuries, faces three counts of first-degree murder.
Authorities have not released the names of the driver and passengers.
Investigators say they found drugs and several guns inside the car.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.