SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say three passengers are dead and the driver has been arrested after a pursuit ended with a crash southeast of the Phoenix area.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a car that had an expired registration and was speeding in San Tan Valley on Tuesday morning.

The car pulled away at a high speed. The driver later lost control, and the car crashed into a concrete barrier.

A 16-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men were killed in the crash. They were not wearing seat belts.

The sheriff’s office says the 17-year-old driver, who sustained minor injuries, faces three counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities have not released the names of the driver and passengers.

Investigators say they found drugs and several guns inside the car.

