ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - Attorneys for a Colorado man accused of holding three strangers at gunpoint are seeking a second evaluation after the state found him competent to stand trial.

The Aspen Daily News reports a lawyer for 32-year-old Brolin McConnell told the Pitkin County District Court on Tuesday that the new evaluation could be conducted in six to eight weeks.

Judge Chris Seldin says the law allows for McConnell to be evaluated by his own expert.

McConnell has been charged with 15 counts, including attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and menacing.

Authorities say he took three men hostage on Independence Pass near Aspen in July 2016.

Authorities say he fired twice at one of the men after police surrounded him.

