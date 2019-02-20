WILLINGBORO, N.J. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man killed this week when a shooter opened fire on him and another man as they sat in a car on a southern New Jersey street.

But a motive for Monday’s shooting in Willingboro remains unknown.

Burlington County prosecutors say 21-year-old Willingboro resident Davell Williamson died at a hospital shortly after the shooting occurred. The man who was with him was treated at the hospital for an arm wound and was later released, but his name has not been disclosed.

No arrests have been made. Authorities have not said if the car was owned by either man.

Further details on the shooting, including what type of weapon was used, have not been disclosed.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.