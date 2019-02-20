LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a person who was found dead in a burning home in northern Colorado.
The Times-Call reports firefighters found 76-year-old Leoneda Pelzel’s body in the Longmont home Saturday. The cause and manner of death have not been released.
The Longmont fire and police departments are investigating the blaze. No one else was hurt.
