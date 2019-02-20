Border Patrol agents say someone on the Mexican side of the border shot at them Sunday, though nobody was reported hit.

Agents were patrolling the banks of the Rio Grande and spotted someone on the Mexican side with what appeared to be a long gun.

“Shortly thereafter, the agents were fired upon and took cover,” the Border Patrol said.

Neither the location nor any more details of the shooting were given.

The FBI is leading an investigation.

