CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal prison chaplain accused of smuggling cellphones, tobacco and drugs to inmates in exchange for money has asked for permission to travel cross-country to help relocate his family before he does prison time.

Prosecutors say investigators seized Suboxone strips, tobacco and over $5,000 from 53-year-old Joseph Buenviaje at the federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire. He’s been charged with bribery of a public official and providing contraband in prison.

Seacoastonline.com reports Buenviaje’s lawyer asked a judge to allow him a two-week trip to California. Buenviaje would pack a 33-foot recreational vehicle with his family’s belongings and drive to California, where they now live. He’d return to New Hampshire.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hunter called it a risk “that the defendant will succumb to temptation and flee.”

A judge hasn’t ruled yet.

