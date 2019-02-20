WINDHAM, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police say a car chase that started in Norwich ended in Windham with what was described as an officer involved shooting.

The chase started at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Norwich police say the suspect was in custody after the chase and there is no threat to the public.

It was unclear if a local officer or a state trooper was involved in the shooting.

No other details were immediately disclosed.

It’s about 15 miles from Norwich to Windham.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.