By - Associated Press - Wednesday, February 20, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy died after the “unintentional discharge of a weapon” at a house in Davenport.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday. The boy’s name and other details about the incident have not been released.

Police said Tuesday that an autopsy was performed.

