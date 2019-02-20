DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy died after the “unintentional discharge of a weapon” at a house in Davenport.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday. The boy’s name and other details about the incident have not been released.
Police said Tuesday that an autopsy was performed.
